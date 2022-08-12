Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTM. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

