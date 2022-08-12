Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Up 0.4%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.54. 5,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

