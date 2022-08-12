Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $4.67 on Friday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In other Alpha Teknova news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

