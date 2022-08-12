Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.