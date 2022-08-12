Alphr finance Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $33,825.42 and approximately $17,634.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
