Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 12,179 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $16,145,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 192,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.77. 19,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

