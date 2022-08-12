Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,176 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 19,779.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $373.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

