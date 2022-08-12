Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,223. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

