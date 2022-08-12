Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 85,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

