Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

MET traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,199. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.