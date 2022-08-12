Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,281. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

