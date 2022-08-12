Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.