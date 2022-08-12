Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SNA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
