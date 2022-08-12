Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 86,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

