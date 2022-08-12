Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AudioCodes worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

