Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $248.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

