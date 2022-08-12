Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 788,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.