Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 63,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.