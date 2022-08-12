Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.