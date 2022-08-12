Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.
Altus Power Stock Performance
Altus Power stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.