Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,122. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading
