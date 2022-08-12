Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,122. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

