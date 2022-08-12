American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $11,646,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,808,000 after buying an additional 205,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

