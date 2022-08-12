American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 935,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

