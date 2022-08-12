Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -535.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,703,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,475,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.