Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.51. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.