AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

