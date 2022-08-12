Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $248.39. 3,460,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

