AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (AMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $29.56 million and $420,547.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

