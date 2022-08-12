Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 1.44% of Amyris worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Amyris Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amyris Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

