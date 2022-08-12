Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $38.75

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

