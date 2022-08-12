Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $27.33

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,615 shares of company stock valued at $50,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UMH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.
UMH Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
