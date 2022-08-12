Analysts Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) PT at GBX 1,264

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).

UTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Price Performance

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10).

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

Unite Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.