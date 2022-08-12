Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $4.00

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Stock Up 3.8 %

WLDBF opened at $1.95 on Friday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.