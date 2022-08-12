Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) and The Competition

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A -$82.18 million -6.87 Compass Therapeutics Competitors $761.00 million $144.63 million 4.23

Compass Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.55% -29.12% Compass Therapeutics Competitors -4,191.73% -209.34% -32.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compass Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics Competitors 631 3500 10224 150 2.68

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 258.44%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.80%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

