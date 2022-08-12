Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 12,500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $67.95. 1,760,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.