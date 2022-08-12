Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 47,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 99,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.