Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,025.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 193,001 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 71,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.