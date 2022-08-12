AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.07.
AppLovin Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
