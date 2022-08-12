AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.07.

AppLovin Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

