Apriem Advisors Acquires Shares of 23,000 Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000.

Eneti Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Eneti Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

