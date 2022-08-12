ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.44.

ARCB stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

