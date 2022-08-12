Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.