Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
