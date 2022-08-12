Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

