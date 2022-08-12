Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 7.4 %

ARNGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.