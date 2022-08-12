Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.15 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS.
Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.79.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
