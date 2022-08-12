Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,112. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

