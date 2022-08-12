Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTEW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.