Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arvinas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arvinas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

