ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 7,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 480,297 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

