Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $174.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 7,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.