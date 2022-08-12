Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

