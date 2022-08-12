Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

