Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.74. Astronics shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 136,982 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astronics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Astronics by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

