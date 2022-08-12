Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.74. Astronics shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 136,982 shares traded.
The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
